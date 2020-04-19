In his social networks, ex-tennis player reveals that both he and his wife tested negative for covid-19 in new tests

Former American tennis player Patrick McEnroe, 53, and his wife Melissa are cured of the new coronavirus. A former United States captain in the Davis Cup, John McEnroe’s brother revealed on his social media that the couple received a negative result for covid-19 in a new test carried out last Friday in New York. With symptoms of the disease, both had tested positive on the last day 31.

“Good news for both me and my wife Melissa. We just received the result and we were negative for covid-19,” said Patrick McEnroe, on his Instagram, after reporting that they both went to the checkpoint on the streets of New York , in a kind of “drive-thru”, to test. “This time it was more efficient (the service). There were six lines instead of two, a lot of people helping. A very efficient operation”.

The former tennis player calls for more help from health professionals who are struggling to fight the new coronavirus. New York City is the epicenter of the disease in the United States. “I know that we are talking a lot about these tests on television. We need to have more, we know, but it was great to know that they are being performed so well. But I keep thinking about the people who are on the front line. We have to keep fighting,” he added. .

This week, Patrick McEnroe had commented that he believes the US Open, Grand Slam played in New York in September, could be canceled. “I think the US Open can be canceled. I have no internal information other than to see what is happening in the world and in New York. The hard thing about professional tennis is that it is an international sport. For professional tennis to work again , it essentially needs to be under control around the world and not just in the US, “he said.

