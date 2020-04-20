If you don’t know Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington, you should start paying attention to him. The former interim UFC welterweight champion has recently expressed an interest in entering the McMahon empire and becoming a WWE champion.

For ‘Chaos’ wrestling is no stranger to him, a few years ago led by his friend Bobby Lashley and the American Top Team gym, he participated in several episodes of Impact Wrestling; in addition, in his sports beginnings he practiced collegiate wrestling.

I think I will do well. I grew up in the Olympic wrestling and know how to act, how to sell and how to entertain, so I think I will have a smooth transition when I go to WWE in 2021. I want to make sure that when I go there, I do the best job possible. I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to earn money

However, one of the greatest qualities of Covington in the UFC is the “Trash Talk”, which can serve him well in his role as “heel” in WWE, in addition to which he has said that he has continued to practice:

I have been practicing some moves and working on the ‘promos’. I want my arrival to have a great impact because I will not be able to stay for long

‘Chaos’ also stated that he has taken advice from both Ronda Rousey (who also made the UFC-WWE transition) and Kurt Angle:

She is the best mixed martial arts fighter of all time. It is good to learn from her and see how she has handled the transition from MMA to professional wrestling.

He has recently had differences with gym mates like Joerge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, plus he has been very critical of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones after his arrest.

Definitely Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington, would be a superstar who could adapt very well to WWE philosophy, since he also admires “the boss” and the whole roster.

Those guys are real athletes. I hope to join them one day. I have a lot of respect for Vince McMahon and for the business model he has done with WWE

With information from Jonathan Reyes of MMA Champions