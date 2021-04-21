Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey Announces Her First Pregnancy

The first bantamweight champion of UFC, Ronda Rousey has announced that she is four months pregnant in a video posted on her channel Youtube this morning, and that she and her boyfriend, the former heavyweight, Travis browne they are expecting their first child.

The little one is expected to be born on September 22. The former champion of UFC Y Strikeforce He indicated that he discovered a few days ago that he was waiting for his first heir.

“Pow! Four months pregnant? What?” He said Rousey. “I didn’t even know it, the last four months. I have been pregnant since January. Wow, a tummy. I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it. I just wanted to share with you that we have been on a little trip, and there is definitely more of the story that we will tell later, but here we go “.

Known for being the first bantamweight champion of UFC, Rousey had six successful belt defenses between 2013 Y 2015.. The native of Venice, California beat names like Liz Carmouche, Charmaine Tweet, Julia Budd, Miesha Tate twice, Sarah Kaufmann, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Correia.

After losing his undefeated front Holly holm, Round faced Amanda nunes on UFC 207, and was knocked out by the reigning two-division champion in her last match in the Octagon.

1 year later, Round rousey I sign with Wwe in January of 2018, where she was the women’s champion of Raw for 231 days, and also one of the three women to be part of the first female main fight in the history of Wrestlemania.

His couple, Travis browne his retirement from the MMA, the 38-year-old Hawaiian hasn’t seen action since UFC 213, when it was completed by Aleksei Oleinik. Since MMA.one We send you our congratulations on this great step.