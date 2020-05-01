Former trainer of gymnast Laurie Hernandez, Olympic champion at the Rio 2016 Games in the team dispute and silver medalist at the crossbar, Maggie Haney was suspended from the sport for eight years last Wednesday, for abusive conduct that was reported by athletes and middle professionals. The penalty was imposed by a panel from USA Gymnastics, the country’s federation.

Maggie Haney was one of the main coaches of artistic gymnastics in the United States (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

She was accused of practicing verbal aggression, humiliation, intimidation, harassment and even forcing girls to train injured.

Haney, 42, owns the MG Elite Gymnastics gym in New Jersey, where she recently coached Riley McCusker, a member of the American team, champion of the 2018 World Cup. She and Laurie were some of the witnesses heard by the organization.

At least six families have made allegations of abuse, according to Karen Goeller, another gym trainer in New Jersey and one of the two people who provided information to authorities.

Haney is prevented from participating in the federation and any training of athletes and clubs affiliated with USA Gymnastics.

A two-year probationary period is expected to follow the suspension. After that, she will be able to re-enroll after presenting proof that she has completed the specified courses overseen by the United States Center for SafeSport, the organization that investigates incidents of misconduct in Olympic sports.

The case adds to another recent scandal in US gymnastics. Larry Nassar, a national team doctor, was arrested for sexually abusing hundreds of athletes. In 2018, he received prison sentences of up to 175 years.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century