Paul Manafort, former Donald Trump election campaign chief, was serving his sentence at Loretto Federal Prison, Pennsylvania

Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager electoral Donald trump and who was sentenced to seven years in prison for tax evasion and conspiracy, was released and sent to serve the rest of the sentence at home for health reasons, his lawyers reported Wednesday.

Manafort, 71, was serving his sentence in the federal prison of Loretto, in Pennsylvania, a low security prison in which less than 800 convicts purge their crimes and from which they were to leave in November 2024.

Lawyers for the former Trump campaign chief, quoted by local media, indicated that the decision to take the convict to his home in Alexandria, near Washington, responded to a request made to the federal Bureau of Prisons last month in which they alluded to the risks of your client contracting a coronavirus infection taking into account the age and other health conditions of Manafort.

It was not reported whether contagion of the coronavirus was confirmed in Loretto prison.

In March last year, Manafort was sentenced to seven years in prison and returned $ 6 million after two trials on charges of tax and bank fraud, in a process related to the so-called Russian plot.

Manafort, who led the Trump campaign between May and August 2016, had to resign after it was discovered that he had received $ 12.7 million for secretly advising the former Ukrainian president. Victor Yanukovych (2010-2014), linked to Moscow.

When in May 2017 the Department of Justice appointed Robert Mueller To investigate the Kremlin’s alleged interference in the previous year’s White House elections, he put the magnifying glass on Manafort’s finances to force him to sign a collaboration agreement in the investigation of the Trump campaign in exchange for receiving a reduced sentence in their processes.

However, Mueller broke the deal by considering that the adviser had lied to him repeatedly, something that the judge Amy Berman Jackson, who took the case, considered proven and what could have aggravated the sentence.

Last December, Manafort was already hospitalized for several days due to a heart incident, and recovered at a local Pennsylvania hospital under the supervision of prison authorities.

According to lawyers, Manafort, who takes eleven medications every day, suffers from high blood pressure, liver disease and respiratory conditions, as well as having contracted the flu and bronchitis last February.

The coronavirus infected hundreds of inmates and prison employees across the country, and nearly 900 cases have been detected in immigration and customs agency (ICE) detention centers, among the more than 29,500 men, women and children held in different centers throughout the country.

With information from EFE