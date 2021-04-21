Former Trump Administration Comptroller Takes Over as New CEO of Binance.US

Key facts:

In an interview, he claimed that cryptocurrencies will be massively adopted soon.

In addition, he relativized the volatility attributed to them and highlighted the returns of bitcoin.

Brian Brooks, who served as Comptroller of the Currency of the United States during the government of Donald Trump, was made official this Tuesday, April 20, 2021 as the new CEO of Binance. Your position will be effective as of May 1.

The publication on the exchange’s official site where the announcement was made also reflects Brooks’s consideration of this “turning point for the digital asset industry.” In this sense, the former official assured that “we are on the threshold of the massive adoption of blockchain technology and digital tokens by individuals, institutions and governments.”

Also, in an interview with CNBC, The CEO of Binance.US reaffirmed his confidence in cryptocurrencies: “The returns of bitcoin (BTC) in the last year have been clearly positive, even better than the stock markets”, to which he added that “the volatility is not as extreme as some say”.

Brooks’s inauguration will take place in a very positive context for the company. In the first quarter of 2021, Binance.US reported a quadruplication of its users, while its daily trading volume amounted to USD 1,400 million.

Brian Brooks arguing his confidence in the future of cryptocurrencies in a television interview. Source: Squawk Box / twitter.com

Brooks Background and Expectations on Binance.US

Regarding what he expects from his work at the company, Brooks said he is “eager to work with industry players and legislators to develop an enduring regulatory framework that allows Americans to reap the benefits of decentralized finance.” In this regard, he emphasized the need for “more clarity so that people can invest productively.”

Brooks served as the currency’s comptroller from May 2020 to January 2021, when Donald Trump’s term ended. In that time, was in favor of creating a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies, as CriptoNoticias reported in October 2020. Previously, he had also been head of legal issues at Coinbase, between 2018 and 2020.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance – the global exchange that owns Binance.US, created to be able to operate under US rules – confirmed his good impression of Brooks: “Brian is an esteemed leader with unparalleled experience. in the field of traditional financial services, government and the digital asset industry. His knowledge will be invaluable as Binance.US continues to grow. “

Former CFTC Director at BlockFi

In addition to the Brian Brooks case, this week there was another arrival of a former US official on the board of directors of a company linked to cryptocurrencies. This is Christopher Giancarlo, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of the United States, who will join the BlockFi digital asset bank.

According to a publication by The Block, the company’s executives chose Giancarlo to offer advice “on blockchain technology, regulatory advances and growth initiatives.”

Like Brooks, Giancarlo has shown his interest in cryptocurrencies in the past. In addition to being a central player in the creation of LabCFTC, the CFTC’s technology unit has also presented its project to tokenize the US dollar on several occasions.