Former Televisa Host Responds To Attacks And Criticism Of Her Imperfection | Instagram

The former Televisa host, who now works for ESPN Vanessa Huppenkothen, It was humiliated and criticized by netizens having shown their scar, to which she could not remain silent and he answered them.

It must be remembered that in previous months it was also criticized because he looked extremely thin and this time he was the victim of criticism because of an aesthetic detail on his body.

The former host of Televisa shared in recent days a photograph where she shows her toned abdomen, which unleashed the wave of criticism, humiliation and comments that were too negative and very cruel towards her.

Vanessa is known for don’t keep quiet in the face of criticism, so this time he did not hesitate to do so.

That is why he published a photograph where more closely showed his scar and it certainly caused great controversy.

To all those who write criticizing my scar saying that it is horrible and that it seems that I was bitten by a lion … He says hello and says he is very pretty, he has been there for 25 years and he is very happy … “, wrote the driver in its publication.

Despite the criticism, he has only done ignore and continues to post his videos to stay fit during quarantine.

This post, which was shared just a few hours ago, has more than 80 thousand likes and endless comments where they support the actress.

After this he received thousands of Positive comments for her bravery in responding to people who criticize her.

Oh my God! The scars are the traces of our greatness. You don’t need to explain. Block, delete and it’s over! “Wrote a follower.

It is worth mentioning that Vanessa is one of the conductive from ESPN most attractive, Has a spectacular body that delights the gaze of thousands of viewers.

.