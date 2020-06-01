The campaigns of the main soccer leagues in France were canceled too soon, under government pressure, a former sports minister said yesterday.

The top two divisions of men’s soccer and the top category of this sport in the women’s field ended their seasons, as did the Top 14 rugby league, after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe deemed a resumption of the pandemic impossible. of coronavirus.

But Patrick Kanner, who served as sports minister from 2014 to 17, thinks league leaders felt pressured after Philippe’s message, broadcast on television, and ended up canceling the campaigns.

Kanner said it was possible to continue with the seasons once the proper conditions were met.

“It was after his (Philippe) announcement on April 28 before Parliament that the leagues and federations relented,” Kanner told France Inter radio yesterday. “They had no choice. I insist: There were protocols being prepared for all sports organizations. Perhaps we could have resumed competitions in June.”

The French league was the only one of the top five in Europe to end the season. Paris Saint-Germain, who had a wide lead advantage, was declared champion, while Tolosa and Amiens were condemned to relegation.

Matches in Germany have already resumed, and the same would happen next month in England, Italy and Spain, in all cases with no public in the stadiums.

Kanner regretted that French fans should now pay attention to leagues from other countries if they want to have fun with soccer.

“Very honestly, I would prefer that the Frenchman could watch the games of Ligue 1 on television instead of the Bundesliga,” he stressed.

