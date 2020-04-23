What little we know about next-generation Microsoft and Sony consoles has been enough to start comparisons between them. Perhaps those who have a better idea of ​​this are the developers, who have had a closer contact with both. It is clear that the Xbox Series X has a vast advantage in almost all points of comparison and apparently the consensus of the developers is that, in effect, the Xbox Series X is a beast if it is put in front of the PlayStation 5, according with a former Sony developer.

Recently Chris Grannell, a former senior designer at the defunct Studio Liverpool, an in-house developer of PlayStation, caught the eye by pointing out that the power difference between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X is abysmal and in favor of the latter.

Xbox Series X is a beast

The Sony veteran had the opportunity to speak more about it in an interview with RDX (via Video Games Chronicle), in which he reiterated that the Xbox Series X is superior to the PlayStation 5, but without detracting from the good console that Sony will offer.

The general thinking of the developers Grannell has spoken to is that “the machine Microsoft has created is a beast compared to what Sony has done.” The former Sony developer believes that the company “slept on its laurels a bit” to such an extent that the picture looks very similar to what was seen in the times of the PlayStation 3 [cuando perdió terreno frente al Xbox 360, luego de la generación exitosa del PlayStation 2], according to what you have heard.

“PlayStation 5 is not a bad console; It is absolutely a piece of hardware piece, but only that it is a piece of hardware slower in several ways than what Microsoft created, “explained the developer.

Sony was caught off guard but will have the support of his studies

According to Grannell, Microsoft caught Sony off guard thanks in large part to real-time ray tracing support, which was made possible by having closer contact with AMD. “There is no doubt that they were caught off guard. There is no doubt that Microsoft has been working a little closer with AMD on some of the technologies they are working on. (…) If you see the processing and the ability of ray tracing [del Xbox Series X], then you start to… understand why developers would say it’s kind of amazing. ”

However, the developer also mentioned that the PlayStation 5 will have some very strong points in its favor at launch. Among them he highlighted the presence of a strong lineup of exclusive titles and even hinted that they will take advantage of the Kraken compression architecture, which will allow presenting more visual information in games, something similar to what happened with the Cell technology of PlayStation 3, which It gave an edge to the Sony exclusives.

“So there will be a benefit to that kind of internal studies, but it’s not as straightforward as it could be in terms of what I’m hearing and there’s a reason why they’ve been a little quiet [y] We’re not looking at finished hardware and stuff like that, ”said Grannell, who somehow agrees with what another former Sony developer mentioned about some secrets the company keeps well guarded.

Similar to Xbox Series X, some past-gen games will run better on PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, according to reports, Sony will have limited production of next-gen consoles, so sales are expected to be incentivized with a reduction in PlayStation 4 price.

There’s no PlayStation 5 release date yet, but it’s expected to debut in late 2020. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

