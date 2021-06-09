Former soccer star Alex Hleb attends BRAVE CF 51 and praises the global MMA organization

MINSK, Belarus._ BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here has won the full support of local and global celebrities, as exemplified by former footballer Alex Hleb, who was present at the state-of-the-art Falcon Club, in Minsk, Belarus.

The Arsenal and Barcelona legend caught up with BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid as the two men discussed BRAVE CF’s plans for Eastern European MMA and came together out of their love of soccer.

Shahid spoke about His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s initiatives in football in his native Bahrain, and Hleb promised that he will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain as soon as possible, while also showing his support for His Highness’ sporting endeavors as BRAVE Combat Federation.

Mr. Hleb also presented Shahid and His Highness Shaikh Khaled with autographed club jerseys. One of the jerseys mixed all the clubs that Hleb represented in his illustrious career, such as Stuttgart, Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​and BATE Borisov in his native Belarus.