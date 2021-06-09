Former soccer star Alex Hleb attends BRAVE CF 51 and praises the global MMA organization

MINSK, Belarus._ BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here has won the full support of local and global celebrities, as exemplified by the former footballer Alex Hleb, who was present at the state-of-the-art Falcon Club, in Minsk, Belarus.

The legend of Arsenal and from Barcelona met with the president of BRAVE CF, Mohammed Shahidas the two men talked about plans for BRAVE CF for Eastern European MMA and came together for their love of soccer.

Shahid spoke about the initiatives of His Highness the Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa in football in his native Bahrain, and Hleb promised that he will visit the Kingdom of Bahrain as soon as possible, while also showing his support for His Highness’ sporting endeavors as BRAVE Combat Federation.

Mr. Hleb also introduced Shahid and His Highness Shaikh khaled autographed jerseys from their clubs. One of the shirts mixed all the clubs that Hleb represented in his illustrious career, such as SStuttgart, Arsenal, Barcelona, Y BATE Borisov in his native Belarus.

