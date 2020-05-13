Edwin Congo, in the 2001-2002 season, with Real Madrid.

The National Police have arrested former Colombian player Edwin Congo on Tuesday in an operation against drug trafficking. The 43-year-old Congo, which is currently a television talk show, was arrested early in the morning and transferred to police stations to testify as the allegedly involved in the plot, according to La Sexta journalist Manuel Marlasca, and they confirmed to EL COUNTRY police sources.

After taking his fingerprints and photographs for the police review, he was released with the obligation to appear when called by the judge who is leading the investigation. In the operation, carried out by the Central Narcotics Brigade, another 10 people were arrested and “several hundreds” of kilos of cocaine were seized, according to the sources consulted. The operation is under judicial secrecy.

In its statement to agents, Congo admitted to knowing one of the alleged drug traffickers detained, although it denied knowing about his criminal activities. The former soccer player pointed out that his relationship with them was limited to a sale of emeralds months ago, the sources consulted detail. The purchase of pieces of jewelry, precious stones and works of art is often used by criminal organizations to launder their profits.

Congo was signed by Real Madrid in 1999, when he was a real unknown in Spain. The white team paid 5.5 million euros for the center forward to the Colombian team where the player had only started three years as a professional, Once Caldas. At Real Madrid he did not get to play any official match, although he did friendly. It was successively transferred to Real Valladolid, Portuguese Vitoria de Guimaraes and French Toulouse. In 2002, Levante signed him. In the Valencian team he spent four years until moving to Sporting de Gijón and, later, to Recreativo de Huelva. From there he jumped to the Xátiva Olympic, until his retirement in 2009. With the Colombian team he played 17 games and scored three goals. After leaving professional football, he settled in Valencia where he opened a Caribbean cuisine restaurant and a dental clinic, his profession.

