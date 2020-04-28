Former soccer and radio commentator Michael Robinson died at 61, after a long fight with cancer.

“With tremendous sadness we communicate the death of Michael. It leaves us with a great void, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him,” was reported on Tuesday from his official Twitter account.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you,” the message concluded, referring to the anthem accompanying Liverpool, the team in which he lived his best time as a footballer.

Born in Leicester, Robinson began his football career in 1975 at the Preston North End, before passing through Manchester City and then Brighton and ending at Liverpool in 1983, where he would play his most successful season (1983/1984).

This forward, cheerful and joker, won with the Reds a League, a League Cup and a European Cup in the continental final in which Liverpool prevailed on penalties against Roma in the Italian capital (4- 2, after finishing the match 1-1).

“I always celebrated not having to shoot a penalty that day. I was going to shoot the sixth,” he had once commented.

– And from Great Britain to Spain –

From Liverpool, Robinson, persecuted for knee injuries, went to Queens Park Rangers (1984-1986), from where he would march to the Spanish Osasuna of Pamplona in 1987, a team where he would hang his boots two years later.

“At first I didn’t even know where he was, I thought the city was called Osasuna. When I saw the penultimate team, I told my wife that I couldn’t save him, that they should have signed Spiderman or David Copperfield,” he recalled with his typical humor. former soccer player.

International with Ireland on 24 occasions, with which he scored 4 goals, Robinson, as he himself confessed on several occasions, fell in love with Spain and began a fruitful career in this country as a commentator for television, radio and press.

His characteristic English accent and his peculiar sense of humor soon became popular in the Spanish audiovisual scene, where he worked on Spanish public television, commenting, among others, on the 1990 World Cup, as well as on Canal + or the SER network.

Robinson himself had announced on December 12, 2018 in an interview on a SER program that he had been diagnosed with “cancer of the bad”, melanoma.

– Cascade of condolences –

His death has unleashed a cataract of messages of solidarity starting with Osasuna, the team where he played in Spain, Liverpool and the media in which he worked.

“We are shocked at the passing of Michael Robinson. His legacy will always remain with us. We send our warmest hug to his loved ones,” wrote the Pamplonica team on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of former player Michael Robinson, 61. All of us who make up Liverpool are with his family and friends in these sad times. Rest in peace, Michael,” Liverpool said on their official twitter account.

“From La Liga we want to convey our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Michael Robinson, a former soccer player and sports communicator,” the Spanish championship said in a statement, assuring that “Michael leaves a great void, both personal and professional” .

Also the television platform Movistar +, joined the condolences affirming that “we say goodbye to the person who showed us the way to a different way of broadcasting soccer and taught us to look at the human side of the sport.”

Along with them, footballers, journalists and various sports and communication entities have sent their condolences for the death of Robinson.