Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison dies at 46

. – Joey Jordison, founder of heavy metal band Slipknot, has died at age 46, his family announced in a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that prolific drummer, musician and artist Joey Jordison passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021,” the family said. “Joey’s death has left us with an empty heart and indescribable sadness,” he added.

The legendary band Metallica paid tribute to Jordison on their official Facebook page, in which they posted a photo of him on stage and the caption “RIP brother” (rest in peace, brother).

Jordison was a drummer for the band Slipknot, which he helped create in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1995.

The band burst onto the music scene with a self-titled album in 1999.

They were very successful, including the sale of millions of records around the world and the formation of the Knotfest music festival in 2012.

There were also controversies over some of their violent lyrics, and the founding bassist Paul Gray had an overdose at age 38.

In 2013 it was announced that Jordison and the band would be breaking up.

Three years later, the musician revealed to Metal Hammer that he had been diagnosed with a rare nervous system disease and that he felt hurt after being fired by the band via email.

“No band meeting? None,” Jordison told the publication. “Anything from management? No, nothing,” he added.

He also said that he was angry that some people thought his ailment might have been related to substance abuse, but that he loved his bandmates and was open to getting back together with them.

Joey Jordison also launched other bands like Scar the Martyr, Vimic and Sinsaenum.

In the statement released Tuesday, the family wrote “for those who knew Joey, they understood his quick wit, gentle personality, giant heart and love for all things family and music.”

The family will hold a private funeral.