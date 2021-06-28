Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger dies

Johnny Solinger performing with Skid Row in South Korea in 2013.

(CNN) – Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger has passed away, according to a post on the group’s official Instagram page. He was 55 years old.

“We are saddened to hear the news from our brother Johnny Solinger,” the band said in Saturday’s post. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Good luck Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.

Solinger announced on his Facebook page in May that he was hospitalized after being diagnosed with liver failure.

“It is with great regret that I must let everyone know what is happening with me and my health,” he said in the May publication. «I have been hospitalized for the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And the prognosis is not so good.

Soon after, his friend Brian Lawrence created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical and hospice bills.

Lawrence has been posting updates on Solinger’s health regularly since the fund began in May. The campaign raised $ 16,525 of its goal of $ 100,000.

On Sunday, Lawrence posted an update on Solinger’s wife, Paula, saying: “Johnny has passed away. I was holding his hand. He left in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from everything, but please know that I will always be grateful for your love. “

Skid Row began in 1986, according to the band’s website. Solinger replaced the original lead singer Sebastian Bach in 1999.

CNN has reached out to Solinger’s wife and the GoFundMe campaign organizer for a statement.