Former Senator John Warner, Elizabeth Taylor’s ex-husband, dies

Former Virginia Senator John W. Warner, with longstanding military experience and whose marriage to Elizabeth Taylor made him more famous, has died at the age of 94.

Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at his home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter by his side, his chief of staff, Susan A. Magill, said Wednesday.

Warner, a Republican from the center, had an independent streak that sometimes angered the more conservative Republican leaders. But it was very popular with Virginia voters.

That popularity was only amplified by his marriage to a mega movie star, which drew huge crowds when he was elected to the Senate in 1978.

Warner was the sixth of Taylor’s seven husbands. They married in 1976 and divorced in 1982. Taylor later wrote that they were still friends, but she “just couldn’t bear the intense loneliness” when he got into his Senate duties.

Warner served five terms in the Senate before retiring from the chamber 30 years later. He was succeeded in 2008 by unrelated Democrat Mark Warner, who had challenged him to the Senate in 1996. After years of rivalry, the two became good friends.

“In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials,” Mark Warner said Wednesday. “We hope they lead, but stay humble. We hope they serve, but with dignity. We hope they fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I strongly believe that we could use more role models like him today. “

Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said: “Once I got to the Senate, I understood even more deeply the influence of John Warner. I got to know John McCain, Carl Levin and many others who served with him and witnessed his integrity and great influence in a body he loved so much. “

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Warner as “a great patriot … a leader who is not afraid to speak the truth, but who is always committed to finding common ground and consensus.”

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who served in the Democratic and Republican administrations, said Warner’s “strong support for our men and women in uniform made a difference in their lives and in the security of our country.” His friends and fans came from across the political spectrum and he set an example for the entire bipartisan leadership. “

A veteran of World War II and Korea, Warner devoted most of his career to military affairs. He served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Commission and as secretary of the Navy.

He was a key supporter of President George W. Bush’s declaration of war and often defended the Bush administration’s handling of the war in Iraq. But he also showed his willingness to oppose the White House.

After a trip to Iraq in 2007, Warner asked Bush to begin bringing troops home. He summoned top Pentagon officials to hearings on the torture of detainees at the US-run Abu Ghraib prison and the Iraq war.

Born in Washington, DC, on February 18, 1927, Warner volunteered for the Navy at age 17 and served as a third-class electronics technician. He received an engineering degree from the University of Washington and Lee in 1949.

With information from Voice of America