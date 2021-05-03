Former Senator Bill Nelson Sworn in as New NASA Administrator by Vice President Harris

Former US Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), Who would have been officially confirmed by the Senate as the new administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on April 29, will be sworn in this Monday, May 3 by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Nelson will replace NASA Acting Administrator Steve Jurczyk, who had been at the helm of the agency following the departure of former Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who reportedly resigned as NASA chief at the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2021.

The Senate Commerce Committee voted on April 28 to promote Nelson’s nomination for the position, and today the full Senate held a confirmation vote. Senators voted unanimously for Nelson to take office under the new presidential administration.

“I am honored by the president’s nomination and the Senate vote,” Nelson said after confirmation, according to a NASA statement. “I will try to deserve that trust. Forward and up! ”He added.

“I am happy to welcome Bill to the NASA family,” Jurczyk said in the same statement. “It has been an incredible year for NASA and our business and international partners, and I look forward to working with Bill and the Biden-Harris Administration to build on the incredible momentum we have achieved thus far. It has been an honor serving as interim administrator, but it is NASA’s workforce that makes the agency unique. Thank you for all you do to promote NASA’s critical missions. “

“Bill Nelson is an excellent choice for the NASA administrator,” Bridenstine said in a statement about Nelson after his nomination, adding that the new chief “will have the leverage to deliver strong budgets for NASA and, when necessary, he will be able to enlist to help his friend, President Joe Biden. “

Nelson represented Florida as a U.S. Senator from 2001 to 2019, an era that saw the end of the agency’s space shuttle program and the beginning of commercial space flight. In addition to his political career, Nelson is actually a former space flier. In 198 ”, he served as a payload specialist on a six-day flight on the space shuttle Columbia.

While Nelson has the unanimous approval of the Senate, Biden has also openly expressed his support for the election.

“He was known in the Senate as the go-to senator for our nation’s space program,” Biden officials wrote in a statement following Nelson’s nomination. “Most of the spatial and scientific laws have had their mark.”

Thursday’s confirmation follows the nomination of Pal Melroy, a former NASA astronaut and former Air Force colonel, to the position of NASA Deputy Administrator. As an astronaut, Melroy flew three space shuttle missions, supporting the construction of the International Space Station, and served as the commander of its last flight in 2007. Along with former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins, she is one of only two. women who once commanded the space shuttle. Melroy’s nomination is still making its way through Congress.

“I believe Pam Melroy will be a great partner to help lead NASA,” Bill Nelson said of his nomination in a statement obtained by Florida Today. “Pam has extensive leadership and technical experience that will assist NASA in its mission to explore the cosmos, expand climate change research, and ensure that NASA-developed technologies benefit life here on Earth.”

With information from Scientific American.