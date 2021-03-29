Former SEC Chairman Joins Crypto River, $ 225 Million Crypto Fund + More News

Compartir

Jay Clayton. Source: Twitter, SEC

Career news

One River Asset Management , a $ 2.5 billion firm whose crypto funds are backed by hedge fund titan Alan Howard, hired the former Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC) Jay Clayton, as an advisor, Bloomberg reported. “I see a wide range of results for digital assets that include strong government regulation, nationally and globally,” Clayton said. “The time frame is uncertain, but I hope there will be international coordination, if not international consensus, around digital assets.” Peter Großkopf, Technical Director and Member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH , will leave the company at your request at the end of March 2021, according to an emailed press release. After having created Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX) as the first multilateral trading venue for digital assets in Germany, Großkopf decided to return to business activities as the founder of a new company in the field of DeFi, they added.

Investment news

The venture firm Crypto Dragonfly Capital He has launched Dragonfly Fund II , a $ 225 million hedge fund, to “support the next generation of crypto entrepreneurs and projects,” they said. The new fund will invest primarily in four areas: DeFi protocols; NFT projects; Ethereum (ETH) layer 2 solutions and businesses built on them; and centralized financial infrastructure (CeFi). Sequoia China endorsed the fund as a limited strategic partner, while other partners include OKEx , Huobi , Bybit and Bitmain .

Adoption news

The Miami Heat home court will become the FTX Arena after Miami-Dade commissioners approved the 19-year, $ 135 million deal on Friday, clearing the way for the FTX encryption exchange take the place of American Airlines as a leading sponsor in Florida. sports, the Miami Herald reported. The plan was to put the FTX brand in the sand for the 2020-21 NBA season, which ends this summer. There has been a huge increase in the number of people between the ages of 20 and 39 making small-scale cryptocurrency investments in South Korea, EDaily reported. Citing an investigation by the Big Data firm IGA Works , the news outlet wrote that around 60% of South Korea’s newest buyers are in their 20s and 30s, and unidentified traders claim they prefer to invest “smaller amounts” of up to $ 100 in “bitcoin and altcoins top 10 by market capitalization “monthly. The Japanese football club Shibuya fc has launched a cryptoasset. In an official announcement of the financing platform Collective Financie, the company that partnered with the club, which plays in the Prefectural Leagues, stated that the new token would be a “fan coin”, allowing holders to vote on club-related matters, including design of new posters, the club’s player of the season and the appearance of the official club uniforms of the next season. The money raised will be used to fund the club’s transfer kit and other maintenance costs. The chief financial officer (CFO) of the payments giant Square , Amrita Ahuja, said that “there is absolutely a case for every balance sheet to have bitcoin (BTC).” Square sees BTC and cryptocurrencies expanding access to financial services, particularly when thinking more globally, he said.

airBaltic , a major airline in the Baltic region, said that in cooperation with BitPay , now also accepts cash payments from bitcoin (BCH), ETH, dogecoin (DOGE), and four stablecoins. The company was already accepting BTC.

Silvergate Capital Corporation , an American provider of crypto-focused financial solutions, said it chose Fidelity Digital Assets as its custodian for the SEN Leverage service, which provides access to capital through USD loans secured by bitcoin.

Mogo Inc. , a Canadian-based digital payments and fintech company, said it has expanded its bitcoin cash back rewards program to include MogoMortgage. “Under the program, Mogo members who obtain a new mortgage or refinance with Mogo can earn up to $ 3,100 in cash deposited into their Bitcoin and Rewards account,” they said.

Blockchain news

The interoperable Cosmos blockchain ecosystem (ATOM) has enabled inter-blockchain communication (IBC) transfers on the Cosmos Hub, enabling sovereign blockchains to transfer the value of digital assets and data between yes, they said, adding that IBC has “enormous potential.” for decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token NFT slots as it can be used to transfer both fungible (cross-chain payments) and non-fungible cross-chain tokens. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of Excelsior Pass, a free, voluntary platform developed in partnership with the American multinational technology company. IBM . The platform uses “proven and secure technology” such as blockchain and encryption to confirm the recent negative result of an antigen or PCR test or vaccination test of an individual to help speed up the reopening of businesses and event venues. Each pass will have a QR code, which participating companies and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of negative COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination.

Security Token News

SBI Securities of Japan has stated that it will begin offering support for security token offerings (STOs) after receiving regulatory permission under new legislation that allows government-authorized companies to offer STO trading options to their clients. The company is operated by SBI Holdings and said the platform would start offering new digitized corporate bonds to individual buyers and was working to handle OTC transactions for users of security tokens that have already been issued.

Legal news

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Announced that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a default judgment against Benjamin Reynolds, and found that between May 2017 and October 2017 he operated a fraudulent scheme to solicit bitcoins from members of the public – more than 1,000 customers worldwide, including at least 169 people residing in the US, and misappropriated the coins. The court order requires Reynolds to pay nearly $ 143 million in restitution to defrauded clients and a $ 429 million civil monetary penalty.