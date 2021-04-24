Former SEC Chairman Comments on Importance of Crypto Regulations

Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently spoke about the current state of crypto regulations and why they were necessary in a CNBC interview. The interview came as the price of BTC briefly fell below $ 50,000 per coin for the first time since March 7.

All areas in crypto require transparency, says former president

Clayton was asked if this had anything to do with regulatory scrutiny, and if there will be stricter regulations. He replied that, in fact, an increase in regulations should be expected. After all, the cryptocurrency sector offers a variety of use cases. Cryptocurrencies can be used as a method of payment, store of value, or facilitation of financial transactions.

According to him, all these areas require transparency to prevent criminal activity. Things like preventing terrorist financing, money laundering, and the like are directly dependent on strict rules. Even tax rules are of extreme importance for cryptocurrencies, as they have allowed many to obtain extreme amounts of money through trading and investing.

Much of this has already been accomplished, with many exchanges now performing AML and KYC procedures, while taxes on earnings related to cryptocurrencies have been in place for several years.

When to expect new regulatory rules?

All areas related to crypto must have a legitimate, well-functioning system that does not facilitate bad actors, according to Clayton.

When asked about when regulatory clarity might arrive, he emphasized that this is an evolving issue that has already started some time ago. The SEC has a group of dedicated people who are working on it and, in fact, many other countries have them too. The problem will continue to evolve as regulatory issues are addressed.

He explained the situation using a store of value, one of the possible use cases for Bitcoin. He noticed that

To have a store of value, you still need to be connected to our financial system. If you are a retail customer who wants to get involved in digital assets to store value, are you comfortable with custody? Are you comfortable with the market in which the trade is not manipulated?

In short, disclosure rules need to evolve, and one of the SEC’s jobs is to find a way to make this happen.