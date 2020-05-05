Congolese footballer Hiannick Kamba, a former Schalke 04 player who was presumed dead in January 2016 after suffering a traffic accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been found alive in Ruhr (Germany), according to the German newspaper Bild.

Kamba, now 33, was pronounced dead after allegedly having a car accident on January 9, 2016 in his native country, to which he traveled. “without documents, without money and without a mobile phone“according to the prosecutor Anette Milk.

However, Kamba, partner of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the lower categories of Schalke, was discovered alive this week in Ruhr, where he allegedly worked as a chemical technician at an energy provider, more than four years after his disappearance.

The main hypothesis is that Kamba’s ex-wife drew up the plan to collect death insurance; in fact, Milk revealed that Kamba himself claims that he was abandoned by his friends on the day of the events and that went to the German Embassy in Kinshasa in 2018 to report the “fake news” about his death.

Now, Kamba will be a witness in the trial against his ex-wife, with whom he has a 10-year-old son, for insurance fraud. It is unknown if the documents confirming the death of the player were falsified or provided by a corrupt body.

