Several colleagues and led by Benjamin Galindo showed messages of support for the ‘Master’ after it was revealed that he had suffered a stroke this Thursday.

The messages of support began on the part of the club, joining in prayer with the Galindo family for his speedy recovery, hoping that he will fight “this battle like the Warrior he always has been.”

Our strengths and prayers with Benjamín Galindo Quick recovery, ‘Master’! To come out of this battle as the #Warrior who has always been. # FuerzaMaestro pic.twitter.com/X4qdk1H9ZA – Club Santos (from) (@ClubSantos) May 28, 2020

Players he coached during his stay with Santos Laguna also joined the messages of support after learning of the stroke Galindo suffered.

You led us to success with your closeness and human quality. You are more Warrior than anyone, and in addition to Honor. #FuerzaMaestro @ bgalindo58, we are with you! pic.twitter.com/WjOYIKYjw4 – Marc Crosa (@marccrosa) May 28, 2020

Force Galindo! @SanOswaldo_TD sends an emotional message hoping for a speedy recovery for Benjamin #FuerzaMaestro I #FuerzaMaestroGalindo I #Chivas pic.twitter.com/Lp6sWK2e6T – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 28, 2020

More than a teacher, a great friend. @ bgalindo58 I hope with all my heart that you get ahead of this situation. All the prayers of my family are with you, great strength and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/O9VNmTJfga – Oswaldo Sánchez (@SanOswaldo_TD) May 28, 2020

Our prayers for you and your family @ bgalindo58 @bgalindojr #FUERZAMAESTRO pic.twitter.com/XQ80XZj4j0 – Carlos A. Morales28 (@ CarMorales28) May 28, 2020

Pray together for the health of the teacher and friend @ bgalindo58 pic.twitter.com/o3iIiPU7rM – juan pablo rodriguez (@ chato_58) May 28, 2020

With great faith that the teacher @ bgalindo58 recovered, we pray for that #FeEnDios pic.twitter.com/DtzJla1OKs – Pinbaloy (@ pinbaloy23) May 28, 2020

Our prayers with you teacher #FuerzaMaestro – Joaquín Reyes (@Joakings) May 28, 2020

Similarly, his teammates in the championship with the Warriors in Winter 96, Jared Borgetti and Miguel Spain, were in solidarity with the harsh news.

Come on Benjamin Galindo you have always been a Warrior and today as such, I am sure that you will overcome everything. Our support and prayers #maestro – Jared Borgetti (@ borgetti58) May 28, 2020

We are all with you Benja pic.twitter.com/wbPQmTiTKj – Miguel España (@ capiespana6) May 28, 2020

The current captain of the albiverdes, Jonathan Orozco, sent his prayers to the ‘Master’ and his family.

#MasterForce

My prayers with you and your family … pic.twitter.com/M5ErMY8Uvv – Jonathan Orozco (@jona_orozco) May 28, 2020

Santos Laguna’s former prisoner had a successful operation, finding himself in recovery after saving his life after a stroke.

