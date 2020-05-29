Several colleagues and led by Benjamin Galindo showed messages of support for the ‘Master’ after it was revealed that he had suffered a stroke this Thursday.

The messages of support began on the part of the club, joining in prayer with the Galindo family for his speedy recovery, hoping that he will fight “this battle like the Warrior he always has been.”

Players he coached during his stay with Santos Laguna also joined the messages of support after learning of the stroke Galindo suffered.

Similarly, his teammates in the championship with the Warriors in Winter 96, Jared Borgetti and Miguel Spain, were in solidarity with the harsh news.

The current captain of the albiverdes, Jonathan Orozco, sent his prayers to the ‘Master’ and his family.

Santos Laguna’s former prisoner had a successful operation, finding himself in recovery after saving his life after a stroke.

👍 I like
😍 I love
🤣 fun
😮 surprised
😡 angry
😢 sad

.