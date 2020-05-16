© Andrés Correa Guatarasma

Rivera to the center, embraced by Ubieta, on Capitol Hill, 2012

David Rivera, a former anti-communist Republican legislator who represented Florida (2011-2013) in Washington DC, apparently later advised the Nicolás Maduro regime, specifically to your oil company PDVSA, which is now suing him “for breach of contract”, denounced this week The New York Times.

After hearing the complaint, Miami Democrats called for an investigation by Congress on Friday about Rivera’s consulting work with the Venezuelan state oil company.

Rivera told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that the State Department and the National Security Council were aware of their work and claimed that the deal was actually a ruse to help opponents of Maduro.

Rivera, of Cuban origin and born in New York, He has been a harsh critic of the socialist regimes in that island and Venezuela in public, but he would have received $ 15 million in advance of a three-month contract and $ 50 million through its consulting company, Interamerican Consulting Inc., according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in New York.

The lawsuit says Rivera He was hired to improve PDVSA’s reputation in the US amid an economic collapse in Venezuela.

Ironically, in his “anti-communist” crusade while still representing Florida, Rivera organized in 2012 a controversial tribute to Venezuelans who awarded medals from the US Congress, including his then-alleged partner, the Cuban-Venezuelan journalist Lourdes Ubieta, and businessmen like Eligio Cedeño and David Osío.

At that event in Washington he made a presence Marco Rubio, his matchmate, who earlier this week Claimed he was unaware of Rivera’s work with PDVSA until The New York Times reported it on Wednesday.

“If I were Marco Rubio, I would be asking for an investigation immediately,” said Javier Fernández, Democratic state representative in Florida. “I think it is absolutely essential given the size of the consulting contract. The amount (of money) for such a short job is quite surprising and deserves investigation. ”

“Former representative David Rivera, a strident anti-communist, was silently consulting the socialist government of President Nicolás Maduro. It produced five pages of reports, according to the lawsuit, “summarized The New York Times.

“Venezuela’s state oil company was on the brink of financial ruin in 2017 when it decided it needed expert advice on how to improve its reputation and position with American policymakers that could be critical to its survival.”

So “PDVSA turned to a well-connected former Florida congressman and agreed to pay his company $ 50 million over three months for ‘strategic consulting services.'”

Since then, PDVSA has collapsed further and is currently operating at a minimum, while Venezuela faces a dramatic gasoline shortage.

