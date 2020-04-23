Gaetano Paolillo says that the Brazilian and his family lived well in Milan, but that the club’s financial problems hindered his stay in Italy. Interest meringue was old

Kaká did not want to leave Milan to play for Real Madrid in 2009, says Gaetano Paolillo, representative of the Brazilian at the time, with the player’s father, in an interview with the website “MilanNews”. According to the agent, the sale happened because of a need of the club and that the interest of the meringues was old.

– He and his family were doing well in Milan. I had no intention of leaving Milan. What he won in Spain was no more than what Milan gave him. He was loved by the fans. The club put it up for sale and Real Madrid was an excellent option. Galliani (ex-director) did not want to sell it, but did not depend on it.

The former agent also stated that the Spanish giant’s desire for the Brazilian was old and told behind the scenes of the negotiation.

– Every year, Real Madrid asked if there were conditions to negotiate Kaka. Baldini and Mijatovic (representatives of Real) were at my house once to talk and we met with Kaká’s father. When they got in touch with us, we informed Galliani, but Milan’s position was always that he was not transferable.

The Brazilian midfielder was one of the greatest recent players in the history of the Rossoneri club, helped the team to win their last Champions League and was the last Brazilian elected the best player in the world. His spell at Real Madrid was marked by injuries and little football time on the pitch.

