15 minutes. Former sports reporter Chris Palmer was criticized via Twitter for hitting protesters who attempted to storm a community near his home in California, United States, days after supporting the efforts of Minneapolis protesters who set fire to a fire.

Chris Palmer on Saturday rejected the actions of the “animals” that destroyed an establishment and that tried to invade a “sister community”.

“Break your own shit,” said Palmer.

“Don’t come to where we live and destroy our

neighborhood. We care about our community. If you don’t care

I don’t care about yours, ”he said.

But shortly after firing the explosive tweets, Palmer

He was accused of making a change in his view of racial protests.

On Thursday, in a tweet he deleted, Palmer tweeted a photo.

of a burning Minneapolis building and wrote, “Burning

that. Burn it all. “

“When did you encourage people to do these things,

I suppose you wanted to say that it was not where you lived? “asked a user

from the social network Twitter.

Another user said, “It is okay to burn other areas, but

as soon as they get to their area it’s a no-no, well. “

Curfew extended

At least some 40 cities in the United States (USA), including the capital -Washington-, imposed this Sunday the curfew in response to the violent riots that have occurred across the country in the past two nights during protests over the death of the African American citizen, George Floyd.

Hours earlier, the National Guard confirmed the mobilization of 5,000 troops in 15 states and the District of Columbia. There is the capital, Washington D.C. The decision was made to contain the unrest stemming from the protests over Floyd’s death.

They are several points in California, such as Los Angeles County, San Francisco or Beverly Hills, where the curfew has been decreed. As in other cities in about twenty states. These include: Denver, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, Detroit, Kansas, Cleveland, Seattle, Philadelphia, Portland, Dallas, and San Antonio.