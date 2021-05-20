Former Real Madrid, Sami Khedira announces his retirement from professional football

The ex madridista Sami khedira, world champion with Germany in 2014, he announced his 34-year retirement and after defending this season the colors of the Hertha Berlin.

Khedira started his career in the Stuttgart, team with which the German champion was crowned. Then it was transferred to the Real Madrid, club with which he won the Spanish League in 2012 and the Champions League in 2014.

Subsequently, Khedira went to Juventus and won the Italian league six times. Khedira almost always played as a defensive midfielder and in the German national team, during the 2014 World Cup, he formed the double pivot with Bastian Schweinsteiger.

His international career reached 77 games with the German team and of them the most remembered is the 7-1 win against Brazil, in which he scored one of the goals.

In addition, in 2009 Khedira was the captain of the German U21 team that was crowned European champion.

