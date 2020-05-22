.

According to A New Day, Christian Chávez was accused of physically assaulting his ex-boyfriend Maico Kemper, to the point of having to be treated in a hospital after being hit in the head with a bottle and suffering a serious injury. Kemper, a Dutch national, alleged that Chávez hit him on the head after he expressed his wishes not to continue with the love relationship that they had for some time.

The Telemundo show revealed that the former “RBD” member took Kemper to a health center in Mexico City after he was knocked unconscious by the head injury. When questioned about the wound, Chávez said that Kemper had it done with a fall due to his drunk state.

For his part, the man of Dutch nationality affirmed that he perfectly remembers the aggression and acted legally against Christian Chávez by filing a complaint with the Police Department of Mexico City.

Through a press release, Chávez spoke about the alleged complaint of domestic assault:

“Through this letter I want to convey to you that for legal reasons I cannot give any kind of statement about the false accusations in which my person and integrity are violated. However, I can share that I am calm and focused on my family and work, I know that everything will be fine. I will speak about the matter when my lawyers deem it pertinent, I ask for your understanding and respect in the legal process that is taking place. ”

Likewise, the Mexican singer and actor posted a video on his official profile on Instagram where he spoke about the legal scandal in which he is involved in alleged domestic violence with his ex-boyfriend:

“First of all I want to thank you for caring about me and well … tell you yes, I am going through a somewhat complicated process that is going to be arranged through the legal route, actions are already being taken. I do not intend to defame anyone because it is not in my essence and it is not what I am looking for, I firmly believe in justice and truth. What I can tell you is that toxic relationships are something that can cost you a lot if you don’t raise your voice from the beginning. ”

