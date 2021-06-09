Former Rayados manager reveals how he signed 3 Chivas players for a ‘bargain’

In Liga MX, Mexican soccer goes from negotiations to negotiations and then there is the way in which Gilberto Lozano, a former manager of Rayados, got 3 Chivas players for a real ‘bargain’.

Gilberto Lozano, who was President of the Club Regio, told in an interview for ‘La Silla Eléctrica’ that he managed to ‘take’ three players from Chivas; Cabrito Arellano, Tilón Chávez and Pirata Castro, for a ridiculous amount of $ 800,000.

Lozano said that he took advantage of a debt that Chivas had with a bank for 7 million dollars and negotiated the debt for only 800 thousand dollars, in exchange for having the person in charge of the herd’s finances removed from the credit bureau.

Lozano said that for that amount, he obtained the 3 players, who in the year 2000, reached the Rayados de Monterrey team and did well with Chivas, with the bank and with everyone.

