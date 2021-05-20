Former Rayados manager recalled Miguel Herrera’s great step through Monterrey

Before the imminent arrival of Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera to the technical direction of the UANL Tigres, Luis Miguel Salvador recalled the first stage of the Mexican DT in Monterrey, when he directed the Rayados.

In an interview for Multimedios, the former leader of the Gang recalled when “Piojo” Herrera arrived at Los Rayados, after having had a great performance with the Atlantean Iron Colts.

“When we decided to incorporate Miguel (Herrera) he had been doing a good job, he had been doing things very well, he had had good tournaments with Atlante and his football proposal to go find the games and that was what caught our attention”

Luis Miguel Salvador assured that they were “delighted” with Miguel Herrera’s way of directing, although unfortunately the “Piojo” could not crown his great management with titles because he lost the 2004 and 2005 finals.

“Miguel’s step was very good, spectacular, a team that entertained, that liked to watch people, sadly we had two lost finals in 2004 and 2005, but I think that Herrera’s football proposal liked Rayados, we missed consolidate that with a title, but that’s how football is “

The manager also pointed out that Herrera has a style quite different from that of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti, since “Piojo” likes to work with youngsters from the quarry and Ferretti was not characterized by that in Tigres.

