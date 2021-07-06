Former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina suffered sexual abuse

. Nastassja Bolívar was sexually assaulted by a relative during her childhood.

Nastassja Bolívar, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2011, is one of the Spanish-speaking personalities who have made it known publicly that they have been victims of sexual abuse.

In 2018, Bolívar burst into tears in front of the cameras of the reality show “4 Days Before Yes” by admitting that she was sexually assaulted by a relative during her childhood.

“I was raped as a child by a member of the family. I don’t use it as an excuse, I use it as force. I see it as that made me the woman I am today, “said the beauty queen on the Univision reality show.

When referring to the most difficult part of the ordeal she went through, Nastassja Bolívar pointed out that it was very hard for her to see that everything affected a very close person: “Because she was someone from the family, she hurt someone very close to me and I know that he is very sore about it. I think it’s important to finally talk about it. I have never discussed this, not even with my little sister who is my best friend ”.

Bolívar urged children not to allow themselves to be paralyzed by fear in case they have been victims of sexual abuse: “I want these girls and boys, because this is not only of one gender, to talk and go with someone who Trust me, I promise you they won’t judge you and they won’t think it’s your fault. Speaks”.

How long were you a victim of sexual abuse?

According to the Univision website, Nastassja Bolívar was a victim of sexual abuse for two years before confessing to her parents the difficult experience she was experiencing.

The beauty queen thanked her parents for having believed in her when she told them that she was sexually assaulted by a relative, to the point that they decided to move to the country so that she could overcome what happened.

“I was very lucky that my parents believed in me when they found out what happened,” Bolívar confessed in an interview with Univision Entertainment.

Far from taking a bad path in her life as a consequence of the memories of her past, Nastassja Bolívar said that what she experienced filled her with strength to move on: “I could be a drug addict and many things in life and use that as an excuse, and I did not do it. I used it as my strength ”.

Nastassja Bolívar won Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2011

Nastassja Bolívar has been the only young woman with Nicaraguan roots to win an edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the important Univision reality show that has allowed many women to start a career in the media in the United States.

During his year of reign as Nuestra Belleza Latina, Bolívar participated in important Univision productions such as “Sábado Gigante”.

Currently, the star is part of the Telemundo television network as the host of the entertainment show “Latinx Now.”

Nastassja Bolívar is also known in the entertainment industry for having been the representative of Nicaragua in the Miss Universe 2013.