Former President Trump arrived at the US-Mexico border after accepting an invitation from the governor of Texas

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021

0

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, the former president of the United States arrived at the United States border with Mexico after an invitation that the governor of the state of Texas made him Greg Abbott (Republican Party) to make him know first-hand what what happens in the area.

The invitation came amid criticism made by the political party that both belong to Joe Biden’s administration in the face of the increase in migrants going to his country.

According to local media, the arrival of the former president is also marked by his insistence on continuing with the construction of the border wall that separates Mexico from the United States, with which, according to the governor, the arrival of migrants to his country would be stopped.

The governor of Texas for his part assured that “One of the things that [el presidente Trump] he did better than anything else and definitely better than any other president is that he stepped up and secured our border and kept Texans and Americans safe. “

0