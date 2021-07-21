Former President Peña Nieto’s girlfriend wishes him a happy birthday

Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of Mexico, is celebrating, because this July 20 turns 55. Among the dozens of affectionate congratulations he received is that of his girlfriend, the model Tania Ruiz Eichelmann. Through her Instagram profile, the 33-year-old Mexican shared an emotional post accompanied by a photograph in which she appears with the celebrant. In the image, she wears a black top with black tulle details and a pink skirt with black polka dots, while the ex-president – who embraces her affectionately – is seen wearing a pink shirt.

© @ taniaruizeEnrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz have been together for just over two years

Tania’s message to her boyfriend, with whom she has been for just over two years, reads like this: “Today on this very important date where they fill us with good wishes, praise, blessings and what each person has inside. Happy birthday, my boyfriend !! What happiness and happiness to be able to celebrate one more year by your side. Always giving me the same illusion and the same happiness for celebrating your birthday. For that part of me that you are there ”.

© @ taniaruizeEnrique Peña Nieto and his girlfriend Tania Ruiz have a relationship far from the spotlight

“Life has given me the opportunity to be with you these years and God has the blessing of being able to hug you, love you and continue building in this space that we have and live today, which is the most valuable thing. Our time! Our life! ”, Says the socialite.

In addition to wishing him the best for his day, Tania Ruiz also highlights the way in which they have overcome all kinds of obstacles together. “I found a partner and we build the relationship day by day. There is no experience without falls and there is no evolution without stumbling. Always facing every situation that we have experienced and hand in hand, together with God. May God bless you, protect you, take care of you today and always wishing the same for everyone. I love you! Happy day, My Beautiful Boyfriend! ”.

The native of San Luis Potosí, in the El Bajío area, in Mexico, had nothing but words of love and good wishes for the former president, with whom she has been in a relationship for just over two years. Despite the secrecy with which they handle their romance and their few publications on social networks, Ruiz Eichelmann showed with this post that his courtship with the politician is going through a good time.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.