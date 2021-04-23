Former president of the RFET Escañuela will go to trial for use of federal funds

04/23/2021 at 2:11 PM CEST

EFE

The former president of the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) Jose Luis Escañuela He will go to trial and face a request for a five-year prison sentence for allegedly diverting federal funds for, among other purposes, defraying expenses derived from being King Gaspar in the Seville Parade in 2013.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 12 of Seville, in an order dated March 23, has issued the opening of oral proceedings against Escañuela and two other people for an alleged crime of unfair administration for which the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor requests a five-year prison sentence for the former.

As ABC has advanced and has confirmed to EFE the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), the judge processed the three implicated on December 2, 2020 and, after receiving the accusation letter of Anticorruption, has agreed to open an oral trial against them, for which the defenses must now present their respective writings before the case falls to the Provincial Court of Seville.

The Public Ministry considers that Escañuela, who directed the RFET between 2009 and 2015, “made an improper use of the Spanish Tennis Foundation (FTE)”, which he also presided, and “made himself with amounts that in no way corresponded to him”, something he developed ” with full knowledge of the regulations, taking advantage of his position and in order to obtain an illicit economic benefit “.

Thus, Anticorrupción details, “at the expense of the patrimony” of the Foundation “it proceeded, without any justification and without any approval by the Board of Trustees,” to pay 12,716 euros to the Sarigabo candy company on December 5, 2012 for “the purchase of candies for the Three Kings Parade”.

The Prosecutor Generally attributes to him the diversion of 37,740 euros for “activities” related to the “royal procession” that went out on January 5, 2013 through the streets of Seville, such as his “proclamation as a magician king”, participation in the proclamation of the Cavalcade and events at the Círculo de Labradores and the Pabellón de la Navegación, as well as a “breakfast with the press” and other events “for similar purposes.”

The Prosecutor’s Office also accuses the former president of Hispaniola of using 9,554 euros to attend the Australian Open with his wife, although “there is no evidence that this trip was made in his capacity as president.”

“Be that as it may, in no case should the entity’s funds have been used to pay for the trip of his wife, who had no position in both the RFET and the FTE,” he says.

The public prosecution also attributes the payment of 9,558 euros to a company of which he himself owns or 1,830 euros to pay for the stay in Paris of two friends “who have nothing to do with either the RFET or the FTE” during the 2014 Roland Garros tournament, specifically the owner of a gym and the director of the Antares Foundation.

Anti-corruption, which also accuses it of misappropriation, adds to these operations the alleged diversion of more than 100,000 euros from an agreement with the Pablo de Olavide University or the payment of irregular salaries.

In addition to the jail sentence and the return of what was allegedly defrauded, the Prosecutor’s Office asks that Escañuela is disqualified from acting as a trustee or managing any foundation or entity of a similar nature for eight years.