One of the most influential men in water sports in Brazil in recent years, Coaracy Nunes, former president of CBDA (Brazilian Confederation of Water Sports) between 1988 and 2017, is admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Brazil. Rio de Janeiro. He was ill on Saturday night and ended up being referred for care.

At the age of 82, completed this Sunday, Coaracy Nunes suffers from diabetes and has other health problems. For this reason, he was sedated and remained in an induced coma on Sunday afternoon – there was no confirmation of having been infected with covid-19, but he was still in isolation, without contact with his family.

On social media, friends of the former leader spoke. “At the moment Coaracy wages an even more complex war. In the company of God, in a hospital bed, he fights for life. Even his family cannot be with him at the moment, for reasons of confinement at the ICU. Stay with God, Coará As you can, as always, win this one! “, Wrote Ricardo de Moura, former director of CBDA, in his Facebook account.

Coaracy Nunes’ daughter, Luciana, shared Ricardo de Moura’s post. “Because sometimes words don’t see, I make Ricardo De Moura’s mine. May today on his birthday, my father be remembered and prayers, bring peace and light”, he said.

In October last year, the Federal Regional Court of São Paulo (TRF-SP) sentenced the former president of CBDA to 11 years and eight months in prison and three years in prison for embezzlement of public funds in the entity. But Coaracy Nunes was free to respond to an appeal from the first instance conviction of one of the cases to which he responds.

He was convicted of forming a criminal organization to defraud tenders and embezzle public funds for hiring tourism companies. The case was part of Operation Águas Claras, which since 2015 investigated irregularities in the confederation. In addition to the ongoing investigations at the MPF, a criminal action and two administrative misconduct actions against Coaracy Nunes and three other former CBDA leaders are already pending in the Federal Court.

