Friday May 29, 2020, p. 25

Rio De Janeiro., Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned yesterday of the risk of a military coup in his country, after some controversial statements from the environment of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

A warning to the Democrats in Brazil: the coup leaders have already set foot on our balcony; If there is no reaction, they will knock down our door, Lula wrote on his Twitter account.

One of the president’s sons, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, said yesterday in an interview that it is no longer a matter of debating whether a moment of rupture will occur, but when it will occur, and he considered the possibility that his father would take some more energetic measure.

In addition, yesterday he spoke of the 1964 military coup (which inaugurated the dictatorship that lasted until 1985 in Brazil) as a response from the military to the popular outcry, and said that now the armed forces could put on a hot cloth to relax the situation and restore then the democratic game.

The declarations of the president’s son come amid an institutional crisis between the Judicial and Executive branches, a day after the Federal Supreme Court authorized a police operation against Bolsonar politicians and businessmen accused of integrating a machine for spreading false news.

Bolsonaro again expressed his outrage yesterday with the Supreme Court, defended the innocence of those investigated and warned: stop it, we have reached the limit, I am with the weapons of democracy in hand, I honor the oath I took when I assumed the presidency of the Republic.

Last week, one of the military closest to the president, General Augusto Heleno (chief minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet), warned that if the aforementioned court ordered the confiscation of the president’s cell phone, there could be unforeseeable consequences, which was interpreted as a threat of a military coup.

