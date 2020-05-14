Former Nicaraguan President Enrique Bolaños Geyer, sent this Monday, May 11, a letter to the Secretary General of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), Asdrúbal Aguiar, in which he expressed his concern about the “lack of information” and lack of preventive measures in Nicaragua, to avoid the massive contagions of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

«For the first time I am writing to IDEA members dismayed by the trail of deaths that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken in the world and by the devastating panorama that is presented in my country, Nicaragua, in the absence of information and adequate measures that, in most of their countries, they are being adopted, helping to flatten the spread of the virus, «Bolaños says in the letter.

The former president denounced in his message that “Nicaragua is a country where the Government, in addition to not having adopted and put in place elementary protection measures, has imposed and promoted massive activities exposing the population to contagion”, for which he recalled that Specialists in the health area have already made repeated calls for attention to this situation.

“As citizens, it is our duty to safeguard ourselves, but it is also our right to demand that the government guarantee the measures that the medical union, different institutions and the general population urge without distinguishing any political or religious beliefs,” says the letter.

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that has not established any national restriction or measure to prevent the massive spread of the new coronavirus, as almost all countries in the world have done by closing their borders, suspending face-to-face classes or establishing national quarantine.

In addition, the dictator Daniel Ortega has minimized deaths from Covid-19, saying that more people die from traffic accidents, drowning and other diseases than from coronaviruses.