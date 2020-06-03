QUITO (AP) – Former Ecuadorian President Abdalá Bucaram was detained at his home on Wednesday during a search ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office investigating an alleged act of corruption.

During the arrest of the former president, 68, a gun and bullets were found for which he did not have permission.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that after the raid “at his home in Guayaquil for alleged embezzlement in a contract for medical supplies to the Hospital del Seguro, former President Abdalá B. (Bucaram) was arrested when a firearm was in his possession, without presenting justification possession ”.

An anti-corruption team created this week by the Prosecutor’s Office carried out 23 raids in Quito and the port city of Guayaquil, among others to the home of Bucaram and Carlos Luis Morales, the governor of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil.

The prosecution later confirmed Morales’ arrest for investigative purposes on Twitter and published a photo of the moment he was transferred in a vehicle to the judicial police facilities.

President Lenín Moreno said on the same social network that “the work of the Prosecutor’s Office has our support. The only way to beat corruption is to fight it all together. ”

The agency noted that there have been raids and “simultaneous arrests in Quito and Guayaquil related to various cases of corruption.”

In recent weeks, some 45 cases of corruption have been reported related to purchases of medical supplies with scandalous surcharges during the health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for example the payment of $ 150 for corpse covers that were priced at $ 15. .

The son of the former president, who bears the same name, pointed out on Twitter that “without the presence of anyone in my home, the police break into my home without complaint or crime. This is an unprecedented outrage. Lenín, what guarantees are there for due process? This is an abuse”.

For her part, the Government Minister, María Paula Romo, assured that all the raids of the Prosecutor’s Office have a judge’s order and added that “we still have pending executing orders to search, to find and then arrest at least a dozen people more in the Quito and Guayaquil operations ”.

Bucaram was overthrown by social movements that accused him of widespread corruption during his tenure (1996-1997).