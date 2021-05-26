Former porn actress admits to running over Pentecostal pastor in Miami Beach and going on the run



Photo: Niu Niu / https://unsplash.com/photos/5HzOtV-FSlw / Unsplash

The authorities released videos of the incident in which the Hispanic pastor Noé Aguilar receives emergency aid after being allegedly run over by the porn star Katherine Colabella in Miami beach, in a “hit-and-run” incident.

This week’s Daily Mail report indicates that Colabella, 31, allegedly admitted the facts. The woman allegedly acknowledged to the authorities that, at the time of the incident, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The fact that the adult film actress faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious bodily harm was reported on March 25. That night, the woman was driving down the MacArthur Causeway when, allegedly, he struck Aguilar, who was on his way home from work on a bicycle.

The religious of the Pentecostal Church of God, was going home after his work around 11:30 pm, near Terminal Isle.

Instead of stopping and helping the man, the woman kept driving to the Continuum skyscraper to meet with La Mar C. Taylor, The Weeknd’s creative director.

Building employees noted that Colabella looked drunk and a worker from the “valet” service, upon noticing the damage to the vehicle, called the Police.

In the videos released by the authorities, the woman is also seen at the police station while questioning officers the reason for seizing her vehicle.

The religious man was induced into a coma, and, at the moment, remains held at Jackson Memorial hospital.