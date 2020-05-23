Former athlete also served as coach and manager. He had passages in Guarani, Cruzeiro, Coritiba and Flamengo. Clubs released messages of condolence on Friday

Former player, coach and manager Eli Carlos died on Friday, aged 66, victim of heart problems, in Campinas, São Paulo. The former athlete had significant passages in Cruzeiro and Coritiba, in addition to acting in Flamengo and Guarani. He was the brother of the former player and also coach Silas.

Eli Carlos has been in a coma since 2018, a victim of cardiac arrest. The former player received tributes on social networks and was remembered by Coritiba, Cruzeiro and Flamengo on the internet (check below).

The former player also served as a commentator for Rádio Bandeirantes and director of Guarani, the club for which he was revealed.

