Former athlete also served as coach and manager. He had passages in Guarani, Cruzeiro, Coritiba and Flamengo. Clubs released messages of condolence on Friday

Former player, coach and manager Eli Carlos died on Friday, aged 66, victim of heart problems, in Campinas, São Paulo. The former athlete had significant passages in Cruzeiro and Coritiba, in addition to acting in Flamengo and Guarani. He was the brother of the former player and also coach Silas.

Eli Carlos has been in a coma since 2018, a victim of cardiac arrest. The former player received tributes on social networks and was remembered by Coritiba, Cruzeiro and Flamengo on the internet (check below).

The former player also served as a commentator for Rádio Bandeirantes and director of Guarani, the club for which he was revealed.

Eli Carlos died this Friday at the age of 66 (Reproduction / EPTV)

Photo: Lance!

Coritiba regrets the death of Eli Carlos Alberto Pereira, a former thigh-white athlete with 132 games played by the club and 54 goals scored with the Coritiban shirt, being twice champion in Paraná in 1975 and 1976. Our feelings to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/txz1oKf8kC – Coritiba (de 🏡) (@Coritiba)

May 22, 2020

The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo deeply regrets the death of Eli Carlos, Rio de Janeiro champion with Manto Sagrado in 1978. Our feelings to friends and family at this moment. 🙏 #CRF – Flamengo (@Flamengo)

May 22, 2020

We regret the death of former athlete Eli Carlos, who played 98 games with our shirt, having stood out in the 1977 state title, when he was top scorer with 17 goals. To our family and friends, our sincere feelings. pic.twitter.com/aT3XAWe2VE – Cruzeiro Esporte Clube (from 🏠) (@Cruzeiro)

May 22, 2020

See too:

Editor of L! analyzes possible fate of Lautaro Martínez in this transfer window