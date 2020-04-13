Tarvaris jackson, a former NFL quarterback, died Sunday night in a car accident in Alabama.

Tennessee Tech University, where the pin worked as a coach for his position, confirmed the news.

Jackson, 36, was selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played 10 years in the NFL, including five years in Minnesota, where he had a 10-10 record in 20 games as a starter for 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Later he played two seasons with the Seahawks and a year with the Bills. He was the substitute for Russell Wilson during the Seattle title season. In Super Bowl XLVIII he played in the fourth quarter, the first time in 13 years that the second passer has participated in the most important duel.

The Seahawks star posted a message on social media, mourning the death of his friend and former partner.

TJack … you will be missed. Praying for your family … Love you man. – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

His biography from the University of Tennessee says he was married and had three children. He grew up in Montgomery, Alabama.

