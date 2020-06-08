Former NFL player killed in two gunshots Sports world mourns death of Reche Caldwell, case investigated His death occurs just 5 months after Kobe Bryant’s departure from the NBA

Five months after the death of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, now the former NFL player Reche Caldwell, who they kill, is leaving, according to the El Universal news agency.

The athlete was a New England Patriots catcher, Reche Caldwell, reportedly killed on Saturday morning, just a few yards from his home, in which the cell phone appeared to be an attempted assault.

According to local media, the murder occurred when Caldwell returned home during an outing with his girlfriend, because he had forgotten something. There, two subjects allegedly shot him. Two shots were fired at him. One on the leg and one on the chest. The former player died in an ambulance when he was transferred to a hospital.

Caldwell had a brief NFL career that spanned six seasons. He was selected in the 2002 Draft by the San Diego Chargers, with whom he spent four seasons.

Then, it was signed by the Patriots, the team in which he lived his most productive stage. He had 61 catches for 760 yards and four touchdown passes. Later he lived his last campaign in the League with the Washington Redskins.

After the news that a former NFL player is killed, several celebrities expressed their condolences through social networks.

May In Peace Rest Reche Caldwell, once WR of San Diego, New England and Washington, whose particular moment of glory at @nflmx occurred in 2002, when his last minute TD helped the @ChargersMX win 35- 34 about #Chiefs. He was 41 years old. pic.twitter.com/GgLXx0Lllv – Gridiron México (@GridironMexico) June 7, 2020

One of those who started with the messages of condolences was the famous former player Chad Johnson known as Cah Ochocinco who only posted the following message on Twitter: “RIP Reche Caldwell”.

According to the New York Post, another of the greats who kept saying goodbye to the former NFL player they kill was the famous and award-winning Tom Brady, today the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was through his Instagram account that he posted a photograph in his section of what caused shock in many people. On the social network he wrote: “All lov RIP”.

In this way Tom Brady mourned the death of his former partner who was 41 years old at the time of being shot to death by other men.

The murder of whoever was the main catcher for New Groin when Brady was playing there, is not entirely clear and precise.

Given this, the investigation continues its cause and seeks all the clues that may lead to the truth of this murder that has shocked the world of sports.

According to the New York Post, the time that Reche Caldwell played with Brady for the New England Patriots, achieved a not inconsiderable mark of 61 receptions that yielded him in 760 yards and four touchdowns.

In January of this year, the former NFL player reportedly pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges to commit an alleged health fraud that muddies other NFL athletes.