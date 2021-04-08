Former NFL player committed suicide after murdering five people in the United States

U.S.

Phillip Adams, a former NFL player, was singled out for kill five people, including two minors, in South Carolina. Adams committed suicide at dawn this Thursday, according to local media reports. The source would have issued this statement after being informed of the investigation of the case.

Phillip’s body was found in his father’s house, next to the place where the shooting took place. This was reported in a media quote in York County (South Carolina). The former player would have committed suicide with a .45 caliber weapon.

A married couple, their two grandchildren (ages 9 and 5), and a man who worked from home were the victims of the armed incident, as reported by the Sheriff’s office. They even mention a sixth person who is hospitalized with “serious injuries”.

Phillip Adams participated in the NFL since 2010. The American athlete occupied the position of cornerback. Adams was drafted by San Francisco 49ers and was later transferred to the teams of Seattle Seahawks and New england patriots.

With information from EFE.