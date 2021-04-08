Former NFL player committed suicide after murdering five people in the United States

Phillip Adams, a former NFL player, was singled out for kill five people, including two minors, in South Carolina. Adams committed suicide at dawn this Thursday, according to local media reports. The source would have issued this statement after being informed of the investigation of the case.

Philip Adams, a seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2010 who played for several other teams, kills five in South Carolina before committing suicide. https://t.co/jSgPgsY3NQ – ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 8, 2021

Phillip’s body was found in his father’s house, next to the place where the shooting took place. This was reported in a media quote in York County (South Carolina). The former player would have committed suicide with a .45 caliber weapon.

Breaking: In about 10 minutes there’s a news conference from South Carolina as we learn former NFL pro Phillip Adams is believed to be the man who killed 5 people and then took his own life. Sources tell the AP Adams was treated by the doctor who lived in the home. pic.twitter.com/GRssqys8f8 – Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) April 8, 2021

A married couple, their two grandchildren (ages 9 and 5), and a man who worked from home were the victims of the armed incident, as reported by the Sheriff’s office. They even mention a sixth person who is hospitalized with “serious injuries”.

Phillip Adams participated in the NFL since 2010. The American athlete occupied the position of cornerback. Adams was drafted by San Francisco 49ers and was later transferred to the teams of Seattle Seahawks and New england patriots.

With information from EFE.