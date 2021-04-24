Former New York City Mayor and Former Attorney for Donald Trump’s Worst Supporting Actor

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, did not even know that he was going to be in the sequel to Borat, which recounts the adventures of a fictional Kazakh journalist: he was tricked into appearing in the scenes of an alleged interview in a hotel room with the attractive and flirtatious daughter of Borat, played by Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova.

While Bakalova waits to find out if he has landed the coveted accolade from the prestigious Academy, Giuliani was selected as Worst Supporting Actor on Saturday.

He also shared the award for Worst Screen Combination with “zipping his pants” after the infamous Borat scene ended with Giuliani seemingly reaching into his boxers, unaware of the hidden cameras. Later he insisted that he was tucking his shirt inside.

This year’s Razzies were headlined by Music, a musical that sparked controversy and ridicule for its portrayal of autism. Singer-turned-director Sia, actress Kate Hudson and supporting actress Maddie Ziegler each won in their category.