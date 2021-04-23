Former NBA star suffers the death of his 33-year-old son

The world of basketball is in mourning. Scottie pippen,former NBA star,revealed on Monday that his eldest son, Antron pippen, passed away. Antron was born in 1987 as a result of the relationship between the former Chicago Bulls player and his first wife, Karen McCollum, and he was only 33 years old. The father of 8 children shared the heartbreaking news on social media with a series of photos of his first-born son and revealed that Antron passed away on Sunday, April 18. “It breaks my heart to share that yesterday I said goodbye to my firstborn Antron,” he wrote in the caption.

© Scottie Pippen Scottie and Antron

The NBA legend went on to say that he “really believed” that if Antron did not suffer from chronic asthma, he would have made it to the NBA. Scottie wrote: “We both shared a love for basketball and had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I really think he would have made it to the NBA. “

© Scottie Pippen Scottie and Antron

The proud father continued to praise his son’s good attitude towards life, writing: “However, he never let it discourage him; Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I’m very proud of the man he became. ” Scottie then asked her followers to support Antron’s mother, Karen, and her family and friends in their thoughts and prayers and concluded her statement with, “A kind heart and a beautiful soul left too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again ”.

© Scottie PippenAntron Pippen

Antron rarely used his Instagram account, but the last photo he posted was in May 2019 with his mother. Scottie and McCollum were married in 1988 before their separation in 1990.