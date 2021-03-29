Former NBA player was friends with George Floyd and posted an emotional video about his death | Video

Stephen Jackson, former NBA player and champion with the San Antonio Spurs, posted an emotional video expressing his outrage and sadness over the death of George Floyd, who was his friend. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired for being involved in the death of Floyd, a black man who was pinned to the knee of an officer while claiming he could not breathe. The FBI is investigating the incident. The death of 46-year-old George Floyd brought hundreds of people to the streets of Minneapolis and some of the protests turned violent.