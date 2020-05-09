Shanon brown, former NBA player and former teammate of Pau Gasol in Los Angeles Lakers, has recently been detained by the authorities of the city of Atlanta, Georgia, after being accused of shooting with a rifle at two people who were looking for a house to buy.

Brown assured police that he believed the two people were trying to break into his home to rob him. The couple in question, meanwhile, says they saw a “For Sale” sign at the former player’s house and they only intended to look at it.

