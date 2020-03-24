Former NBA player Jason Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Jason Collison He has communicated on his social networks that he has undergone the coronavirus test and has tested positive. Player in the NBA Since 2001, Collins has passed through the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets, where he retired in 2014, aged 36. The 2.13m center said that he has suffered all the symptoms, especially highlighting a terrible headache. He became a very media player not only for his good performance, but also for being one of the first elite athletes to openly talk about his homosexuality.

On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good.

– Jason Collins (@ jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

.