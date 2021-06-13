Former NBA Lamar Odom knocked out singer Aaron Carter

The memory of the fight that Floyd Mayweather and the youtuber Logan Paul gave is still very fresh in our heads. However, Celebrity Boxing went one step further in this quest for fighting between non-professionals and staged a duel at the Atlantic City Showboat Casino between Lamar Odom and singer Aaron Carter.

LAMAR ODOM KOOT AARON CARTER



2.08 meters for the former Los Angeles Lakers and 1.83 for Nick’s brother, the former Backstreets Boys. From the beginning, this contest agreed to three rounds was going to be somewhat uneven. The referee was former UFC champion Chuck Liddell and the Americans had to pay $ 30 if they wanted to see the event. Mayweather’s? The Pay per View of Floyd vs. Logan was 49.99, although it naturally wowed many more fans.

As for sports, there is not much to say. Odom made use and abuse of his long arms, began to hurt with his jab and his distance and then began to swing Carter around the ring. The singer benched the first round but did not resist when in the second round he first ended up against the ropes and then kissed the canvas. The UFC legend, in his role as referee, determined the end.

Lamar Odom is trying to return to the world of sports after various addiction problems and an overdose in 2015 at a Las Vegas nightclub. A former teammate of Kobe Bryant, the power forward won two NBA rings with the Lakers.

