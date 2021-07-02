Former Morena candidate shot to death in Tihuatlán, Veracruz

Nicanor Martínez Olguín, Morena’s former alternate candidate for the municipal presidency of Tihuatlán, Veracruz, was shot to death while in his vehicle outside his home.

The events took place on Wednesday night, outside the former candidate’s home, located on Primero de Mayo street, in the Insurgentes neighborhood, in the municipality of Tihuatlán.

According to local media, at the time of the events, Morena’s former candidate was accompanied by his wife, who was injured after being shot at by an armed group.

After the events, authorities implemented an operation to find those responsible and implemented a shielding of the northern area of ​​Veracruz, in its border with the state of Tamaulipas.

In addition to being in the ranks of Morena, Martínez Olguín, who was known in the region for dedicating himself to field work and raising cattle, was an alternate federal deputy for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

From the PRD we condemn the cowardly murder of Nicanor Martínez Olguín and demand that the authorities of the State of Veracruz punish those responsible. We send our condolences and absolute solidarity to our deputy and colleague, @DipAzucenaR. pic.twitter.com/VI19kkKOkg – PRD (@PRDMexico) July 1, 2021

