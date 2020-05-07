© Vivien Killilea (.)

The followers of MONSTA X have assumed to see again Wonho As a member of the group it is an almost impossible mission, but they are also aware that they will continue supporting their projects alone. The South Korean occupies a special place in their hearts, and that is something that nothing and nobody will be able to modify.

Since he announced his departure in October 2019, many have begun to wonder what would become of the singer, but now it seems that they have found the answer. Wonho has signed with the agency Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, which has been in charge of sharing his first official images as a soloist. But not everything is there.

Now the singer has taken a new and important step in his career after also signing for the US agency Maverick Management, which also works with artists such as Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Madonna, Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus, among others. As reported by Soompi, this company is based in California and describes itself as a “collection of experts in pop, rock, R&B, Hip-Hop and country with the goal of expanding to the role of live events and technology. in the future of music. “

There is no doubt that the intention of the Wonho team is to spread their music to new territories, and we must say that with this new contract, it will not take long to get it. The funny thing is that this agency also signed MONSTA X back in 2019 to carry out its promotional activities for the United States.

With this new decision, we would not be surprised if his plans include collaborating with one of these music legends. Judging by the success of their projects and in general, of K-Pop, we are sure that these references would not hesitate to do so either. Of course, it is still unknown what the soloist’s first project will be and when we can hear it. But what we do know is that there is still Wonho for a while.

