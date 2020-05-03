. – Former Major League Baseball star Dave Henderson died of a heart attack Sunday morning at Seattle’s Harborview Hospital. He was 57 years old.

Lovingly known as “Hendu,” Henderson hit one of the most dramatic home runs in Boston Red Sox history in 1986. As the Red Sox were losing 5-4 in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the Championship Series. In the American League, Henderson hit a two-run homer, with two strikes and two outs, which gave Boston a 6-5 lead. The Red Sox won Game 5, as well as Games 6 and 7 to advance to the World Series, where they lost to the New York Mets.

“His home run in Game 5 of the 1986 American League Championship Series was a watershed moment in Red Sox history,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. “We shared his unbridled joy when he leapt through the air as the ball flew past the fence in Anaheim. Hendu played only two seasons in Boston, but we always consider him as one of us and we are grateful for the time we were able to enjoy his infectious talent and personality. Wherever he went, Henderson made friends. He was a great ambassador for our game and we lost him too soon. “

A popular player

Henderson played 14 seasons in the Major Leagues with five teams — with the Seattle Mariners (1981-86), the Red Sox (1986-87), the San Francisco Giants (1987), the Oakland Athletics (1988-93), and the Kansas City Royals (1994) – and scored .258 with 197 home runs and 708 RBIs. He went to the postseason four times with Boston (1986) and Oakland (1988, 1989, 1990) advancing to the World Series all four years. The only time he participated in the All-Star Game was with the Athletics in 1989. The same year he helped Oakland win his first title in 15 years.

The first to be selected for the Mariners ‘draft, Henderson spent a decade in the Mariners’ broadcast booth and ran on fantasy baseball fields for fans of the Athletics and Mariners in Arizona.

Mariners President Kevin Mather said, “Dave was one of the most popular Mariners players in our history, but Dave was also one of the most popular Red Sox and Athletics players in history. He had a knack for creating a connection to people, both within the game and in the communities in which he lived. I never saw him in the baseball park or on the golf course, without a big smile on his face. ”

In October, she underwent a kidney transplant. His wife Nancy and their children, Chase and Trent, survive his death.

.